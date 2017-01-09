Hamden Public Works to start Christmas tree pickup

HAMDEN, Conn, (WTNH) — Public Works will start their Christmas tree pickup for the town on Hamden on Monday morning.

Public Works will begin curbside pickup town wide for the residents of Hamden starting on Monday, January 9th.

Crews would like to remind everyone that trees should be free of all decorations before putting them outside.

The pickup does not include artificial Christmas trees, but Public Works says you can get ride of fake trees during the months April and October for the bulk trash pickup.

Residents can also bring both real and artificial trees to the Transfer Station at 231 Wintergreen Avenue in Hamden during their normal business hours.

If you have any questions, you can call the Public Works office at (203)-287-2600.