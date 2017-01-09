Hartford Police investigate second homicide of 2017

HARTFORD, Conn (WTNH) – A man was shot and killed in Hartford late Sunday evening. According to Hartford Police, around 10:45pm, they responded to a shotspotter detection system alert on Stonington Street. While en route, officers were advised that a male suffering from a gunshot wound was brought to Hartford Hospital in a private vehicle. The victim was pronounced dead at 11pm. Police established a crime scene in a parking lot at 50-52 Lisbon Street and the Major Crimes and Crime Scene divisions are now leading the investigation. There have been no arrests and no suspects have been identified at this time. This is Hartford’s second homicide of 2017. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Hartford Police Department at 860-757-4316, or you can leave an anonymous tip at the Hartford Police website on their “Submit a Tip” link: http://hartford.gov/police

