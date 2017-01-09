Hearing on Roof jury instructions concludes

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Prosecutors and legal advisers for Dylann Roof have concluded their discussion over what instructions jurors will get before beginning their deliberations on his fate.

What’s known as a charge conference took about two hours on Monday afternoon after the government rested its case.

As their final witnesses, prosecutors called relatives of Tywanza Sanders, the youngest of Roof’s victims. Roof, acting as his own lawyer, called no witnesses and did no cross-examination.

Jurors return to court Tuesday to begin considering if Roof should die for killing nine people as they prayed during a June 2015 Bible study at Emanuel AME Church.