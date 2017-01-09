Immigrant community opposes Trump’s attorney general pick, plans to meet with Senator Blumenthal

(WTNH) Conn. — Members of the undocumented community Connecticut Immigrant Rights Alliance plan to meet with U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal on Monday, January 9th.

They will be asking him to “respectfully” oppose the nomination of Senator Jeff Sessions as Attorney General.

The Attorney General’s office is charged with defending the U.S. Constitution and ensuring the rights and civil liberties of all people living in the United States.

The group says it’s concerned about Sessions’ record in public office, specifically his past support for “unconstitutional legislation.”

That meeting is set to happen in Hartford at 10:30 Monday morning.