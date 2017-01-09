In the Bender Kitchen: Chef Neil Fuentes

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Today Chef Neil Fuentes shares his recipes for Penne allá Amatricciana.

 

Penne allá Amatricciana.

(Serves 2)

3 egg yokes

1/2 a cup of Parmesan cheese

3 tsp of butter

4 strips of bacon

Salt and pepper to taste

2 cups of penne pasta.

 

Directions.

Cook the penne in heavily salted boiling water until pasta is al Dente.

Cook the bacon in in a 400 degree oven until crispy.  Break in smaller pieces.

Mix the egg yolks, butter, cheese and bacon.

Once the pasta is ready (7 to 10 minutes) add to the sauce. The egg yolk will cook with the heat of the pasta and mixed with the butter, the cheese. Salt and pepper will create an amazing silky and delicious sauce.

Let it rest for about 5 minutes before serving to allow the sauce to thicken.

Enjoy!

 

 

