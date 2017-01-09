Keeping your skin healthy in the winter months

AVON, (WTNH)–Winter brings on drier air, which wreaks havoc on your skin.

“Normally it’s so dry, it’s flaking off, it’s kinda gross.” says Mona Norfleet.

Her doctor, Dr. Paul Stanislaw explains, “When your skin gets dry, it looks more wrinkly. Sort of a prune or raisin. It starts to shrivel up and also gets red and blotchy.”

The facial plastic surgeon with St. Francis Hospital & Medical Center, prescribes moisturizing with plant based products.

“Some of the more natural products like the fruit extracts, the olive oils, the almond oils, all those type of products. They are all very nice, light and very natural.”

To help seal in the moisture, on the face, body and hands.

But, don’t wait too long to apply.

“The longer you wait,” says Dr. Stanislaw, “it’s just going to dry out more. So shortly right after you get out of the shower, you’re going to want to use the moisturizer.”

Mona follows doctor’s orders.

She says, “Some serums that really work with the moisturizer, those things I never knew before that has made a big difference so my skin this year has been the nicest it has even been.”

If hands are red and cracked due to multiple washing, it can worsen.

“If it gets that severe,” says Dr. Stanislaw, “at night I will use Aquaphor, a petroleum based product. It’s very thick, very shiny but it’s going to stick on there better and at night I don’t have to worry about handling anything.”

Mona says, “Every time I wash them, I hydrate them with something that works for me like a shea butter or something that the doctor will suggest.”

When seasons change, so should your beauty regimen says Dr. Stanislaw, “During the summer, we use a more aggressive cleanser for our face to remove the sweat and oils to the winter month months, we move to a more creamy, gentlier cleanser so we’re not removing a lot of those oils to keep that on our skin.”

Winter, spring, summer or fall, be sure to wear sunscreen.

Dr. Stanislaw recommends in cold weather, choose a light weight sunblock with the ingredient Zinc.