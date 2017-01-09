Meeting on future of West Haven outlet mall project scheduled for Monday night

(WTNH)–A meeting about the future of the Haven project, an upscale outlet mall set to be built in West Haven, is scheduled for 7 p.m. Monday.

The meeting will not be open to the public, instead it is just a closed-door meeting with city council and city lawyers as well as the mayor and planning development for West Haven.

Two people are still holding out, trying to keep their properties. A homeowner on Elm Street, and the owner of a Citgo gas station.

A high-end shopping mall complete with 100 outlet stores. The suit alleges the $200-million project does not fit the bill as public use and is in unconstitutional.

West Haven Mayor Ed O’Brien says the Haven would pay $2 million in annual property tax and create more than $15 million in sales tax for the state–and also

create hundreds of jobs.

“We’re in the process right now of going through the eminent domain process on the last few holdouts I know they got 50 but they purchase them or closed on them already. Or they are in the process of closing 50 some odd of them but there are a couple of hold outs that are going through the Eminent domain process.”

The court will ultimately decide the fate of both properties. The trial date is set for July 17.

O’Brien hopes that the case can be settled before the court date, however.