Naugatuck man charged with worker’s compensation fraud

NAUGATUCK, Conn. (WTNH) — A Naugatuck man was arrested today and charged with illegally collecting workers’ compensation benefits while doing the same type of work that he was supposedly rendered unable to do by a work-related injury at his previous job, according to the Connecticut’s Office of the Chief State’s Attorney.

Kyle Fontaine, a 29-year-old, was arrested by Inspectors from the Workers’ Compensation Fraud Control Unit in the Office of the Chief State’s Attorney on a warrant charging him with one count of fraudulent claim or receipt of benefits. According to the arrest warrant affidavit, Fontaine collected more than $10,000 in workers’ compensation as a result of an injury he reported suffering in July 2014 while working as an oil change technician in Danbury. Subsequent investigation determined that Fontaine continued to collect benefits after he was hired in April 2015 by a Naugatuck business where he essentially did the same work that the 2014 injury had supposedly left him unable to do, the warrant states.

Fontaine was released on a $10,000 non-surety bond and is scheduled to appear in Waterbury Superior Court on Jan. 17, 2017.