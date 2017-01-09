North Branford woman, youth basketball league reach agreement of restitution

Related Coverage North Branford woman accused of stealing from kids basketball league

NORTH BRANFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Following the arrest of Donna Ricci in Feb. 2016, who police say stole money from the North Branford Youth Basketball league (NBYB), an agreement of restitution was reached according to the NBYB.

North Branford Police was able to confirm with News 8 that an agreement was reached . Since this case is sealed, court documents were not available. The NBYB did tell News 8 that Ricci has been ordered to pay $40,000 in restitution, and that the first check of $10,000 has been payed to the league. Ricci is expected to make payments of $10,000 every 6 months until remaining balance has been paid off, according to NBYB.