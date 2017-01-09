Norwalk Police searching for 2 people who attempted armed robbery

NORWALK, Conn. (WTNH) — Norwalk Police say they are searching for two people who they say attempted armed robbery at a gas station on East Avenue Friday.

Officials say two Caucasian males entered the Shorehaven Mobil and Dunkin Donuts around 11:50 Friday night. They say both suspects displayed and pointed what appeared to be semi-automatic pistols at the employees and ordered them to the ground.

According to police, one suspect was wearing a blue hooded jacket and was carrying a black bag.

They say the other suspect was wearing a black hooded jacket and was carrying a pink bag. They say both suspects fled the area on foot.

Norwalk Police is asking anyone with information to contact Detective Taranto at (203) 854-3102. They are also reminding people that anonymous tips can be left at the Norwalk Police Tip Line at (203) 854-3111 or on the Norwalk Police Department’s website.

Officials say they are also accepting anonymous text tips. They say you can text them by typing “NPD” into the text field followed by the message. They say the number to send it to is CRIMES (274637).