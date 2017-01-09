Police identify men involved in stabbing at Old Lyme Big Y

Related Coverage 1 dead, 1 seriously injured in stabbing at Big Y in Old Lyme

OLD LYME, Conn. (WTNH)– Police have identified the two men involved in the fatal stabbing at the Big Y in Old Lyme Sunday.

State police say at around 2:15 p.m., troopers responded to the Big Y store at 90 Halls Road for the report a stabbing with serious injuries.

Upon arrival, troopers located the two male victims identified as 34-year-old Jing-Song Gao, of Massachusetts, and 40-year-old Tan Lin, of Old Lyme. Troopers say they then secured the scene and rendered first aid.

Gao, who worked at the sushi counter, was taken to Shoreline Medical Center in Westbrook where he was pronounced dead. Lin was transported to Yale-New Haven Hospital via Life Star where he is being treated for serious injuries.

Troopers were able to quickly determine that there was no further threat to the store patrons. Police say the stabbing was not a random act and that the two victims were familiar with each other.

Investigators are still working to determine the reason for the assault and which victim was the aggressor. The incident remains under investigation.