Police looking for armed smoke shop robber

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Hamden Police are looking for the person who held up a smoke shop on Saturday.

Police say a man with a handgun robbed the Hamden Smoke Shop on Dixwell Avenue around 1:30 p.m. Police say the man pointed the gun at the clerk demanding money and then fled north on Dixwell Avenue with an unknown amount of money.

The suspect is described as a black male, approximately 25 years old, 5’9″ tall and has a thin build. At the time of the robbery he was wearing a mask and gloves.

Anyone with any information on the robbery is asked to call Hamden Police at 203-230-4040.