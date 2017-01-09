Police looking for armed smoke shop robber

By Published:
map Hamden

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH)  –  Hamden Police are looking for the person who held up a smoke shop on Saturday.

Police say a man with a handgun robbed the Hamden Smoke Shop on Dixwell Avenue around 1:30 p.m.  Police say the man pointed the gun at the clerk demanding money and then fled north on Dixwell Avenue with an unknown amount of money.

The suspect is described as a black male, approximately 25 years old, 5’9″ tall and has a thin build.  At the time of the robbery he was wearing a mask and gloves.

Anyone with any information on the robbery is asked to call Hamden Police at 203-230-4040.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s