Sen. Murphy launches Martin Luther King Jr. essay challenge

(WTNH) – U.S. Senator Chris Murphy has invited students across Connecticut to honor the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. by submitting essays that reflect on Dr. King’s dream and their own aspirations.

“Dr. King taught us that full equality doesn’t come without a fight. His leadership and passion united millions of Americans, and his legacy will live on forever because of it,” said Murphy. “I launched the Martin Luther King, Jr. Day Essay Challenge this year because it’s clear, perhaps now more than ever before, that our work is not yet complete. I hope this challenge encourages young people all across Connecticut to commit to making Dr. King’s dream and the dreams of their own a reality.”

Senator Murphy will Skype with or visit the schools of the selected for his ‘Martin Luther King, Jr. Day Essay Challenge’. The essays that are selected will also be displayed in Senator Murphy’s office in Washington, D.C.

This challenge is open to students kindergarten to 12th grade. The criteria as follows:

Kindergarten to 5th grade: pictures optional for elementary school submissions

Elementary school students:100-200 words

Middle school students (grades 6th to 8th): 300-500 words

High school students: 500-1000 words

You can submit essays to Senator Murphy’s staff at Thomas_Clarke@murphy.senate.gov or mail it to Senator Murphy’s Hartford office at 120 Huyshope Avenue, Hartford, CT 06106.

The deadline is Monday, January 16th.