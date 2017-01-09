Senator Chris Murphy Successful in Getting Millions of Dollars Back for Connecticut Residents

By Published:
- FILE - U.S. Senator Chris Murphy (D-Conn) (WTNH)
- FILE - U.S. Senator Chris Murphy (D-Conn) (WTNH)

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WTNH)- Senator Chris Murphy announcing success in getting millions of dollars in federal benefits back to Connecticut residents. The democratic U.S. Senator released a Casework Recap today, from the accomplishments during the 114th Congress.

The announcement shows Murphy’s office recovered $4.9 million for about 4,000 people for things related to federal agencies like the Department of Veterans’ Affairs, the Social Security Administration, and the Department of HOmeland Security.

“This is money that makes a real difference in the lives of Connecticut families,” said Senator Murphy. “Helping people in Connecticut get what they’re owed is some of the most rewarding work I do in the Senate.”

