Snowy start to winter, but will it continue?

Most of Connecticut is blanketed in several inches of snow after back-to-back storms late last week.Compared to the last two winters, this one is off to a fast start in Connecticut. Bridgeport (12.9″) and Windsor Locks (15.8″) are both running above normal snowfall-wise this winter. Bridgeport is about 5″ above normal, and Windsor Locks is 3″ above normal to date. At this point last winter, both Bridgeport and Windsor Locks had received an inch or less of snow for the winter to date. Two winters ago, the totals through January 10th were around 5″ Shoreline and 10″ inland.

The snow is sticking around with very cold conditions early this week, but changes are ahead, and a meltdown is likely in the midweek. While a bit of snow may happen (especially inland) Tuesday afternoon, there is a better chance of rain than snow through the end of the workweek. A couple of weak systems will bring rain showers Tuesday night and Wednesday night into Thursday. Additionally, the temperature may spike to near 50° at times between Wednesday and early Friday.

A cold front sweeps through Friday morning, and seasonably cold weather returns to start the weekend. A typical January chill is likely with dry skies during the day on Saturday. A storm system passing south of Long Island could freshen up the old snow with a light to moderate accumulation Saturday night into early Sunday. It’s no lock, and does not look like more than a few inches. Further down the road, the pattern looks very mild in mid-January. In fact, the mid-weekend storm may be the only shot at more than an inch of snow in CT in the next two weeks! Of course, the forecast becomes more uncertain as we get 10-15 days out, but the signs are there that we’ll see the snowfall surplus in Connecticut become a snow deficit (especially inland) by late this month. Of course, there is still a lot of winter left at that point, and a flip back to snowy weather is possible.

