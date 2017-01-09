Stand out when looking for a job, asking for a raise

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — All this week we’ll be talking about improving your credit score and simple ways to save money and secrets that’ll help you save day to day. But we will start you off with how to stand out if you are looking for a job or maybe how to ask for a raise this year.

Money.com compiled their top tips to make yourself stand out for a new job. If you’re looking, here are some of the best tips:

First streamline your resume – time to get rid of the soft skills, how enthusiastic you are, or a critical thinker. They see past that and it’s also time to get rid of the early jobs. Instead highlight your tech skills like new software you understand well or training classes you’ve just completed.

Create a website for yourself so all of your projects and skills are easy to access. The more convenient you make it the better.

Upgrade your online profile, revamping your Linked In page tells recruiters you are looking.

And if it’s time to ask for a raise, here’s some advice for you:

Do your research first! Before you ask for a raise, compile a list of what kind of money you’ve brought into the company or what additional work you’re doing.

Find out what other people who work the same job are making.

Spell out the future for them – how you want to better the company and

Don’t go negative. That’s the biggest mistake people make in negotiations. Airing grievances like pointing out how much more you’re doing than others or how you haven’t had a raise in years, while it may be true, typically doesn’t get you very far when you’re asking for money.