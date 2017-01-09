Supreme Court won’t hear Giordano appeal in child-sex case

- FILE - In this Feb. 20, 2001 file photo, former Waterbury Mayor Philip Giordano poses in front of City Hall in Waterbury, Conn. Giordano is serving a 37-year prison sentence after being convicted in March 2003 for sexually abusing two girls. (AP Photo/Steve Miller, File)
HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — The U.S. Supreme Court has again refused to hear an appeal by former Waterbury Mayor Philip Giordano, who is fighting a 37-year prison sentence for sexually abusing two young girls while in office.

The court’s decision was released Monday. Justices previously refused to hear two earlier appeals by Giordano.

Giordano was challenging a federal appeals court decision in June to dismiss his request to set aside or correct his sentence. Giordano says the prison sentence is unconstitutional and his lawyer during his 2003 trial, Andrew Bowman, made several mistakes.

Bowman has denied that he provided ineffective counsel.

A federal jury convicted Giordano in 2003 of violating the civil rights of two girls, ages 8 and 10, by sexually abusing them in the mayor’s office and other locations.

