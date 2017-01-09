Temps Drop, So does your Tire Pressure

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– Cold weather often times means low tire pressure and many cars have automatic sensor built into them to make sure that you’re aware when your car has low tire pressure. So why is it happening and can’t you just ignore that light?

Gary Christiansen, Service Manager Premier Subaru stated, ” Every manufacturer had to install tire pressure monitoring systems into their vehicles 2008 and newer.”

So that explains the light, but why does it happen?

Think about it…when was the last time you had your tire pressure checked? Typically the last time was three to six months prior, done at a warmer temperature. When the temp drops, so does the tire pressure.

Expect a drop of 2 pounds per square inch every time the temp drops 10 degrees. It doesn’t seem like much, but low tire pressure has it’s costs.

Mike Riggione, Manager, Town Fair Tire Branford said, “Obviously if the pressure is down too low, it creates a lot of extra rolling resistance so it can effect the fuel economy.”

So how do you know it’s the cold causing the issue and not a nail in your tire? Your best bet is to check all four tires. If the pressure is the same, it’s the cold…if one tire is going flat quicker, there may be a bigger issue and it’s best to get it checked by a professional.

On some of the higher mileage vehicles there can be a lot of corrosion or oxidation. When it gets colder it can cause very slow leaks where the tire and the rim meet.

The best way to fix this is for shops to remove the tire, sand down the rough parts and put a tar like substance called bead sealer on the rim. This will drastically reduce slow leaks in the cold weather outside.

