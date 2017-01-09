Vernon firefighters battle car fire on West Main Street

VERNON, Conn. (WTNH)– Vernon Fire Officials are on the scene of a fire in the Rockville section of Vernon.

Just after 4:15 p.m. Monday, members of the Town of Vernon Fire Department were called to 200 West Main Street after reports of a car on fire inside of the building.

There’s no word yet on the extent of the fire or if there are any injuries. The scene is still very active. Fire officials will begin their investigation as soon as the fire is under control.

News 8 will update this as more information becomes available.