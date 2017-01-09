Wanted felon arrested after motor vehicle stop in East Haven

EAST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– A New Haven man wanted on multiple felony charges was arrested after a traffic stop in East Haven, Friday.

Police say at around 8:30 p.m., they conducted a motor vehicle stop at the intersection of Foxon Boulevard and Cross Street. Officers were alerted to a felony warrant for the owner of the car after a vehicle registration plate check. The operator of the car, later identified as 57-year-old Ricardo Santiago, was wanted on several outstanding felony warrants, including burglary charges and a parole violation

During the stop, Santiago told police he did not have any photo identification. Police say additional officers responded to the scene and when they asked Santiago to turn off his car, Santiago instead put it in drive and fled the scene.

A brief pursuit northbound ensued on Foxon Boulevard, before the car was found in the driveway of a home on Highland Avenue. That’s where Santiago had fled on foot. A police canine was able to conduct a search and track Santiago to another residence, this time on Rose Street, where he was found hiding in the backyard.

Santiago was arrested and charged with Operating an Unregistered Motor Vehicle, Reckless Operation, Failure to Bring Motor Vehicle to a Full Stop, Operating Without a License and Interfering with a Police Officer.

“This is an example of strong police work, where a routine motor vehicle stop led to the arrest of a wanted felon,” said Joseph M. Murgo, East Haven Police Department. “I commend the work of the officers involved including K-9 Ace for bringing this fugitive to justice. Thankfully, no one was injured as a result of this incident.”

Santiago was turned over to the Connecticut Department of Correction Parole Fugitive Apprehension Task Force and is schedule to appear in court on January 18th.