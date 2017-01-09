Warning over stolen cars in Westport





WESTPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — If you live in Westport or travel through the town, police are warning people about a series of recent car thefts.

According to police, 9 cars have been stolen in the past 2 months alone. Investigators found that in each case, the car doors were unlocked and the keys were left inside. The recent thefts have occurred overnight, police said.

The town has also experienced numerous vehicle break-ins during the month of December. In each break-in scenario, which led to cars being stolen, the doors were unlocked. 

The Westport Police Department reminds you to please lock your car and bring your keys inside. Remember to take valuables out of your car for the night, such as cash, purses, wallets and electronics. It is also good practice to keep outside lights on and motion lights activated.

Notify the Police Department if it appears your vehicle was entered or you observe anything suspicious in your neighborhood.

