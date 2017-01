NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Golden Globes, did you survive the storm? man buns, and more.

Take a look at the Golden Globes winners, and losers, as well as the fashion hits and misses.

Is your desk messy? Well today is National Clean Your Desk Day.

A bar in Brooklyn is giving a free drink to those men who decide to get rid of their man buns.

Today marks the 10 year anniversary of the Iphone.

Check out Ryan Cruisin’ Connecticut – Christmas Tree-Eating Goats at Lyric Hill Farm in Granby