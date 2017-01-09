Willington man charged with drunk driving after crashing into State Police cruiser

WILLINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — A Willington man is facing multiple charges after he side-swiped a Connecticut State Police cruiser Sunday afternoon.

Just before 4:00 p.m., State Police say 60-year-old Edward Lukas was behind the wheel when he crossed the center line on Route 32 near Ademec Road, side-swiping a Connecticut State Police cruiser that was traveling in the opposite direction.

Trooper Mark Marquis was behind the wheel of the cruiser, with his 13-year-old daughter in the passenger seat. Both were treated for minor injuries sustained from the crash. Lukas was not injured.

According to State Police, Lukas admitted at the scene that he had been consuming alcohol in the hours before the crash. Additional Troopers observed Lukas with a strong odor of alcohol from his breath as they spoke with him.

Route 32 was closed for more than an hour while police conducted their initial investigation. The roadway was reopened before 6:00 p.m.

Lukas was placed under arrest, charged with operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol, traveling unreasonably fast for conditions, failure to drive in the proper lane, and failure to carry a certificate of registration or insurance. His bond was set at $2,500.