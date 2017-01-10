2 killed in crash on Rte. 69 in Waterbury

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — State and town police responded to a fatal car crash on Rte. 69 in Waterbury, just over the Prospect town line.

Just after 7 a.m. on Tuesday, Connecticut State Police, as well as Waterbury and Prospect officers, responded to a three-car crash on Rte. 69.

Police say two people died during the collision, and a third was injured, and transported to an area hospital.

Rte. 69 is closed in the area, and Connecticut State Police say they are overseeing a detour over Murphy Road. Prospect police also suggested Scott Rd. to commuters heading into Waterbury.

