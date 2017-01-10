Arrest made in fatal Groton crash that killed toddler

Related Coverage Child and two others seriously injured in Gold Star Highway crash

GROTON, Conn. (WTNH) — Groton Police say they have arrested a man after investigating a fatal crash that killed his daughter from October. They say 28-year-old David Ali of Griswold was arrested Tuesday after turning himself into Groton Town Police Department.

On October 31, 2016, police say Ali was driving westbound on the Gold Star Highway, also known as Route 184. They say he attempted to turn left toward Packer Road and crossed into the path of a BMW driven by Kendall Metcalf of Stonington. Officials say the BMW hit Ali’s car, continued eastbound and rolled over.

According to first responders, all three occupants of Ali’s car were transported to Lawrence & Memorial Hospital in New London. Ali and his front seat passenger, who police say was Cheryl Mackin, had non-life threatening injuries. They say the third passenger, Ali’s 4-year-old daughter, Delilah Ali, had life threatening injuries and was flown via LifeStar helicopter to Yale-New Haven Hospital. Hospital officials say Delilah Ali died the day after the accident on November 1, 2016 from her injuries.

Officials say the operator of the other car, Metcalf, sustained minor injuries and was treated by emergency responders at the scene.

According to police, Ali is being charged with second degree manslaughter with a motor vehicle, operating under the influence of drugs/alcohol, risk of injury to a minor, reckless driving, second degree reckless endangerment, two charges of third degree assault, failure to grant right of way at an intersection and making an improper turn. They say he is being held on a $250,000 bond.