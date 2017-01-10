Bristol police investigate suspicious death of woman

BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH)— A mysterious death has police canvassing a Bristol neighborhood. Now they are trying to figure out what’s to blame for a person dying on Timber Lane

Bristol police have that road blocked off, as they try to make sense of a suspicious death. News 8 received new information about a suicide in Hartford in connection with this Bristol case.

Right now police aren’t even releasing how the Bristol woman died because they believe that could compromise the investigation. But they say this death is considered suspicious.

Officers were called to 66 Timber Lane around 7 p.m. Monday for an unresponsive person. That’s when they found the homeowner 59-year-old Gale McIntyre dead. State police came out to investigate as they spoke with neighbors and tried to track down witnesses.

Now Hartford police say Bristol Detectives were on Weston Street because of a suicidal homicide suspect at 11 p.m. Monday night.That person was dead when they found him.

At this point once again we don’t know how McIntyre died or if they were living alone at the time.

