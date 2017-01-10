Carrie Fisher, Debbie Reynolds death certificates released

FILE - In this Tuesday, Aug. 19, 2003 file photo, Debbie Reynolds and Carrie Fisher arrive at the "Runway for Life" Celebrity Fashion Show Benefitting St. Jude's Children's Research Hospital and celebrating the DVD relese of Chicago in Beverly Hills, Calif. On Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2016, a publicist said Fisher has died at the age of 60. (AP Photo/Jill Connelly, File)
(CNN)– Death certificates show that Debbie Reynolds died from a stroke and her daughter, Carrie Fisher, died from cardiac arrest — although the precise cause of death of the “Star Wars” actress will require more investigation.

The death certificates for the two Hollywood stars, who died one day apart, were released Monday by the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health.

Fisher’s cause of death was listed as “cardiac arrest/deferred,” indicating there will be further tests. The 60-year-old actress was hospitalized on December 23 after a cardiac event on a flight from London to Los Angeles, according to a source familiar with the situation. Fisher had been in London filming the latest season of Amazon’s “Catastrophe.”

Four days later, her death was confirmed in a statement issued by the publicist for Billie Lourd, Fisher’s daughter.

FILE- In this Jan. 25, 2015, file photo, Carrie Fisher, right, presents her mother Debbie Reynolds with the Screen Actors Guild life achievement award at the 21st annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles. "La La Land" star Ryan Gosling thanked Reynolds at the Palm Springs Film Festival on Monday, Jan. 2, 2017, for serving as an inspiration to the cast and crew of the film. (Photo by Vince Bucci/Invision/AP, File)
The day after Fisher’s death, Reynolds — one of Hollywood’s biggest stars in the 1950s and 1960s — was taken to a Los Angeles hospital where she later died. On her death certificate, her cause of death was listed as “intracerebral hemorrhage,” which is a type of stroke.

Reynolds’ son, Todd Fisher, broke the news. “My mother passed away a short time ago,” he told CNN. “She spoke to me this morning and said she missed Carrie.”

