Cruisin' Connecticut – Happy Birthday Gretel: Branford, CT Woman Turns 107

By Published:
branford-ct-woman-turns-107-gretel

BRANFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Today we’re Cruisin’ Connecticut to Branford Hills Health Care Center in Branford.

That’s where we caught up with a girl celebrating a milestone birthday. She lived independently until she was 104, and this past weekend, Belgian-born Gretel turned 107.

Gretel’s family moved to the U.S. during WWI with stints, living in Brazil and other countries. But she said through it all, her parents kept the family together wherever they went. Gretel spent 60 years of her life living in Westchester, NY, serving as a volunteer, where she was happily married with a child. In fact her daughter, who is now 78 often stops in to visit Gretel.

Having lived through 17 different presidents, she’s seen quite a bit in her time. But she still enjoys playing bingo and applying her makeup every day.

There’s no special way, just a little bit of blue with the eyebrow pencil.

When Gretel was born in 1910, the Yankees didn’t even exist as we know them today. They were known as the New York Highlanders. The average wage was 22 cents per hour.

She passed on the birthday cake. I asked her what the key was to living such a long life. She quickly responded:

Nothing special. Are we done now?

Happy Birthday Gretel. I’m coming to visit for your 108th!

