East Windsor Police Save Man With Narcan

By Published:
East Windsor

EAST WINDSOR, Conn. (WTNH)- East Windsor police officers saved a mans life by giving him the drug Narcan during a drug overdose.

Police were called to a home on Scantic Road around 7PM on January 9. Police say when they got there they found a man on the floor, who was unresponsive, had trouble breathing, and his hands and face had turned blue. Police say all of it was consistent with a drug overdose, so they gave the main two doses of Narcan. 

Police say once given the Narcan, the man became conscious and was taken to the hospital. 

Narcan is a drug that can reverse the effects of a drug overdose. East Windsor police were trained to use the drug back in 2014, and have used it 5 times. 

