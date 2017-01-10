East Windsor Police Save Man With Narcan

EAST WINDSOR, Conn. (WTNH)- East Windsor police officers saved a mans life by giving him the drug Narcan during a drug overdose.

Police were called to a home on Scantic Road around 7PM on January 9. Police say when they got there they found a man on the floor, who was unresponsive, had trouble breathing, and his hands and face had turned blue. Police say all of it was consistent with a drug overdose, so they gave the main two doses of Narcan.

Police say once given the Narcan, the man became conscious and was taken to the hospital.

Narcan is a drug that can reverse the effects of a drug overdose. East Windsor police were trained to use the drug back in 2014, and have used it 5 times.