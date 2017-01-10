Fire Marshal investigating cause of house fire in Hamden

Fire at 6 Wilson Lane in Hamden. (Hamden Fire Department)
HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The Fire Marshal is investigating the cause of the house fire at 6 Wilson Lane in Hamden.

The Hamden Fire Department were called to the scene at 5:25 p.m. Monday afternoon. Battalion Chief Gary Couture declared the fire under control about 20 minutes later.

Fire at 6 Wilson Lane in Hamden. (Hamden Fire Department)
The fire was confined to the garage, but the living room area sustained heat and smoke damage. Firefighters say no one was home at the time of the fire.

Hamden Building Official Robert Labulis worked with the homeowner to secure the electrical service and keep the home heated overnight.

Fire at 6 Wilson Lane in Hamden. (Hamden Fire Department)
The Red Cross was also called to the scene to assist with overnight accommodations. There were no injuries reported.

