Hartford Police make three arrests in narcotics sweep

By Published:
hartford-narcotics-arrest-3

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Hartford Police make three arrests in a narcotics operation.

Hartford Police Department Detectives from the Vice and Narcotics Unit responded to 133 Hungerford Street following a complaint of gun violence and drug trafficking. Investigators say the trafficking also contributed to recent fentanyl bases heroin overdoses.

Police were able to obtain a warrant for the home, and seized two stolen handguns, rounds of various ammunition, two ballistics vests, 410 bags of Fentanyl Based Heroin, powdered heroin, drug paraphernalia, and $1,849 in U.S. currency.

hartford narcotics arrest 1 Hartford Police make three arrests in narcotics sweephartford narcotics arrest 2 Hartford Police make three arrests in narcotics sweep

Police arrested Herbert Alonso of New Britain, Cynthia Jordan of New Britain, and Khadafi Castro of Hartford. All three suspects are facing various charges, including Possessionn of Narcotics, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia With a Suspended License

The investigation is ongoing, and additional arrests may follow.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s