Hartford Police make three arrests in narcotics sweep

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Hartford Police make three arrests in a narcotics operation.

Hartford Police Department Detectives from the Vice and Narcotics Unit responded to 133 Hungerford Street following a complaint of gun violence and drug trafficking. Investigators say the trafficking also contributed to recent fentanyl bases heroin overdoses.

Police were able to obtain a warrant for the home, and seized two stolen handguns, rounds of various ammunition, two ballistics vests, 410 bags of Fentanyl Based Heroin, powdered heroin, drug paraphernalia, and $1,849 in U.S. currency.

Police arrested Herbert Alonso of New Britain, Cynthia Jordan of New Britain, and Khadafi Castro of Hartford. All three suspects are facing various charges, including Possessionn of Narcotics, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia With a Suspended License

The investigation is ongoing, and additional arrests may follow.