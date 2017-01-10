Hartford teenager facing weapons charges

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)- Hartford police say a 17-year-old boy is facing weapons related charges after officers spotted him in an illegally parked vehicle on Center Street shortly before 7 p.m. on Monday night.

Police were investigating reports of suspicious activity in the area when the arrest was made. When officers approached the car, they noticed the suspect carrying something in his pants pocket that was consistent with the appearance of a firearm.

Then, during a pat down search, police found a Jiminez Arms 9 millimeter pistol. The suspect is now facing charges that include carrying a pistol without a permit, having a high capacity magazine, possession of a controlled weapon and having a weapon in a motor vehicle.