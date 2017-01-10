Hostage situation ends in Tuscaloosa; suspect in custody

media-general-logo By Published: Updated:
Courtesy: Media General (WIAT)
Courtesy: Media General (WIAT)

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT / WTNH) — According to Lieutenant Teena Richardson of the Tuscaloosa Police Department, the hostage situation at the Alabama Credit Union on Bryant Drive is now over. A suspect is in custody.

It all started at 8:30 a.m. before the bank opened.

It was reported that one armed suspect was inside. FBI responded to the scene, and a negotiator was brought in to assist.

At 10:25 a.m., the University of Alabama tweeted out that “Local law enforcement and UAPD have responded to a robbery/hostage situation at the Alabama Credit Union located at 220 Bryant Dr. Bryant Drive is closed in the area, and we asking everyone to avoid the area.”

Hostage situation at Alabama Credit Union

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s