Hostage situation ends in Tuscaloosa; suspect in custody

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT / WTNH) — According to Lieutenant Teena Richardson of the Tuscaloosa Police Department, the hostage situation at the Alabama Credit Union on Bryant Drive is now over. A suspect is in custody.

It all started at 8:30 a.m. before the bank opened.

It was reported that one armed suspect was inside. FBI responded to the scene, and a negotiator was brought in to assist.

At 10:25 a.m., the University of Alabama tweeted out that “Local law enforcement and UAPD have responded to a robbery/hostage situation at the Alabama Credit Union located at 220 Bryant Dr. Bryant Drive is closed in the area, and we asking everyone to avoid the area.”

