In The Bender Kitchen: A Satisfying but Healthy Dish

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – It is after the holidays, and we are all feeling a bit “too full” from all the merriment and rich food. Most of us are looking for dishes that are satisfying, but healthy at the same time.

Roasted Chicken Thighs with Rosemary, Roasted Pears and Apples

Serves 8-12

Heide Lang from The Fig Cooking School (www.figcookingschool.com) is back in the CT Style kitchen with a great post-holiday recipe that is easy, satisfying and delicious!

Ingredients:

8-12 boneless chicken thighs

3-4 tablespoons sunflower or canola oil

Kosher salt and coarse black pepper to taste

1 teaspoon dried or fresh rosemary

6 medium shallots (or 8 small) peeled and cut into halves or quarters (depending on size)

3 pears (e.g., bosc or red crimson) and/or firm crisp apples (e.g., Fuji, pink lady, or honey crisp) seeded, cored and sliced into eighths

¼ cup brandy or calvados (optional)

Preparations:

Pre-heat oven to 375 degrees. Generously season chicken thighs with salt and pepper. Heat 3 tablespoons of oil in a frying pan (preferably cast iron) for one minute and add the chicken thighs. Cook for 5 minutes until chicken is just beginning to brown (you may have to brown the thighs in two batches if your pan is not large enough). Turn chicken over and season with rosemary. Add one more tablespoon of oil if the pan is dry and the chicken is beginning to burn. Add the shallots, and continue to brown the chicken for another 5 minutes, breaking up the shallots as they begin to soften. Add the pears and apples, and place on top of the fruit. Cook for two minutes on top of the stove on medium heat and then place in the oven for 10 minutes. Increase the temperature to 400 degree, and cook until chicken and fruit is golden brown, about 10 minutes. Remove from the oven. At this point, you may serve as it is, or choose to “deglaze” the pan with calvados or brandy to create a tasty sauce. If you choose this option, remove the chicken and fruit from the pan and place on a medium size covered platter. Heat the pan on high and add half of the calvados or brandy (1/8 cup). Light the pan to burn off the alcohol and scrape the bottom of the pan once the flame is out. Repeat with the last 1/8 cup of brandy or calvados, and cook until all the liquid has evaporated, and the sauce has thickened. Pour over chicken and serve immediately with crusty bread.

The Fig Cooking School, LLC is an exciting gourmet cooking school that teaches home cooks how to prepare fabulous, interesting food without spending hours in the kitchen.

For more information visit www.figcookingschool.com