Jury selection begins for Middletown father accused of throwing son from bridge

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — Jury selection began in courtroom 3A in Middletown Superior Court. Tony Moreno sat next to his attorney Norm Pattis. His mother Denise Moreno sat a few rows behind him.

Unlike his past court appearances Tony Moreno wore a black suit for the first day of jury selection. One man who could not serve because of a scheduling conflict tells News8 he would have wanted to sit on this jury.

Moreno is charged with killing his seven month old son Aaden who police say he threw off the Arrigoni Bridge in July 2015 before jumping himself. His attorney Norm Pattis says in this case he is unable to talk about it outside of court.

“I think it was a horrible horrible tragedy for just the whole community,” says Janet Savage who lives in the same apartment complex where Aaden and his mother Adrianne Oyola lived. “When I think of how a person could do that act I really have to wonder what’s going through their mind.”

Text messages on the night Aaden died reveal a desperate and disturbing conversation between Moreno and Oyola.

She writes: Seriously. Don’t play around like that. Please don’t try and take him from me!!!

Moreno responds: You tried to take him away from me. You failed. I didn’t. Enjoy your new life without us now.

Minutes later he texts: He’s dead. And soon I will be too.

In November tragedy struck again for Oyola when she and her mother lost everything in an apartment fire.

“Oh god it’s just… it’s horrible it is a horrible thing,” says Savage. Oyola has since moved from that Summer Hill Road apartment complex.

Oyola claims the state failed to protect her son. She tried to get an extension for a restraining order she had against Moreno writing “I am afraid he is going to do something to my son.” The family court judge denied the extension days before the boy’s death.

“I don’t know if I could overcome something like that,” says Savage.

The evidence portion of this trial is scheduled to begin February 8th and is expected to continue through February 23rd.