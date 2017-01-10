Jury selection begins for Middletown father charged with throwing baby off bridge

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH)– There is a court appearance for Middletown father Tony Moreno. He is the man accused of throwing his baby off the Arrigoni Bridge.

Dozens of potential jurors will be brought in starting Tuesday. The ones chosen will witness an emotional trial of a man accused of throwing his own baby off a bridge.

It was a year and a half ago when Tony Moreno got into an argument with the mother of his 7-month-old son. Police say Moreno sent her some heartbreaking texts about what he was about to do, then threw young Aaden off of the Arrigoni Bridge into the Connecticut River.

Related: Chilling text messages from father who threw 7-month-old from bridge

Moreno then jumped off the bridge himself, just as police were arriving. Moreno was pulled out of the river, seriously injured. It took two days to find the body of his baby.

The baby’s mother tried to get a permanent restraining order against Moreno just days before this all happened. Instead, she could only get a temporary one. Moreno is charged with violating that, as well as murder.

The state offered Moreno a plea bargain last May, which his lawyer rejected. Then he made a counteroffer to the state, which the state rejected. Moreno has well known defense attorney Norm Pattis, who has indicated he will go after how Middletown police interrogated his client.

Related: Man accused of throwing infant off bridge rejects plea deal

Jury selection begins Tuesday, all of this in a courthouse within sight of the bridge where it all happened.