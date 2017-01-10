Ledyard man arrested in connection to attempted robbery of convenience store

By Published:
Alex Huezo (Photo provided by the Ledyard Police Department)
LEDYARD, Conn. (WTNH)—Ledyard Police say they have arrested a man in connection to an attempted robbery of a convenience store Sunday.

According to police, Ledyard Dispatch received a 911 call reporting an attempted robbery at the Pumpkin Hill Market on Gallup Hill Road. They say while they were responding to the call, Dispatch told them the suspect had left the market in a light blue van.

Officials say while officers were in route, Ledyard Dispatch received a call from a woman at 120 Gallup Hill Road. They say she told them her boyfriend, 37-year-old Alex Huezo of Ledyard, had just come home and told her he robbed the convenience store next door. According to the woman, Huezo asked her to call police.

According to police, officers pulled into where Huezo allegedly was with his girlfriend. They say Huezo came out the front door of the building as two officers approached. Officers say Huezo told them he had a gun and placed his hands on his waistband area. According to officers, they gave Huezo verbal requests at gun point, but he did not comply.

Ledyard Police say a third officer approached the building and immediately tased Huezo. Officials say the police took Huezo into custody after a brief struggle. Officers say they later discovered that Huezo did not have a gun, but instead had been concealing a black TV remote in his waistband. They say he was transported to the hospital for medical treatment.

According to investigators, Huezo entered Pumpkin Hill Market, went behind the counter, ordered the clerk to open the register and remove the cash. They say Huezo then told the clerk to call police, but when he refused, Huezo allegedly threw the cash on the floor and walked out.

Police say Huezo is being charged with third degree robbery, possession of narcotics, criminal attempt, breach of peace and interfering with an officer. They say he is being held on $100,000 bond.

