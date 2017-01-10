Milford police actively searching for wanted man and missing woman

MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Milford police are asking the public for help in locating a man accused of stealing a rifle from a home last week, who may be accompanied by a woman that was recently declared a missing person.

In the early morning hours of January 4th, Milford police responded to a home on Boothbay Street on a report of a vehicle break-in. Stolen from the car was an M4 rifle, a ballistic vest, and a pair of night vision goggles. Officers believe the theft took place between 4:30 and 6:30 a.m.

Through the course of their investigation, police were able to recover all of the stolen items. However, the suspect is still at large, and a woman recently entered as a missing person may be with him.

Milford police are actively looking for 26-year-old Justin Parsell. Officers say Parsell may have cut his hair recently, and has been seen behind the wheel of a smaller sized pick-up truck with a bed liner.

Parsell was last known to be in the company of 18-year-old Madison Krieder, of Milford. Krieder was recently entered as a missing person, according to Milford police. Officers believe the Parsell and Kreider may be in a dating relationship.

If you know the whereabouts of either Parsell or Krieder, you’re asked to call Milford police at 203-877-1465.