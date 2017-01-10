Milford Taco Bell employee accused of recording co-worker in restroom

MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — An employee at the Milford Taco Bell is accused of trying to record cell phone video of a female employee in the restroom. According to Milford Police, 24-year-old Nathan Kogut of Milford, admitted to placing his cell phone in the women’s restroom at the restaurant while recording. The incident happened at the Bridgeport Avenue restaurant on Monday. Kogut is now facing breach of peace and voyeurism charges. His bond was set at $1000 and he is due in court on February 7.

