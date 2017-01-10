Push to expand Medical Marijuana in Connecticut

Hartford, Conn. (WTNH) Connecticut’s five-year-old medical marijuana law may soon be expanded to cover more illnesses and conditions. Members of the public are invited to testify to a panel of eight physician specialists tomorrow.

Approximately 3,500 patients, adults and children, in New Haven County alone are approved and using medical marijuana. Over 15,000 state-wide using it for 22 serious conditions like Cancer, Parkinsons, Multiple Sclerosis and Cerebral Palsy. This week, there will be a move to expand it to seven more ailments like; Eczema, Osteoarthritis, Rheumatoid Arthritis and Fibromyalgia. “The program is maturing at a deliberate and a thoughtful rate but that it’s gaining more and more acceptance among patients and among the medical community,” says Jonathan Harris, the Commissioner of the State Department of Consumer Protection, the agency that oversees the medical marijuana program.

Public comment on this expansion begins tomorrow before a board of eight physician specialists from around the state. They make a recommendation to the Consumer Protection Commissioner who then can propose the change to a state legislative oversight committee which much give final approval. Adds Harris, “They’re coming from the public, they’re coming from people who are

suffering from these very serious conditions..So you’re looking at a solid year, plus or minus, for any of this

to occur.”

The public comment before the State Board of Physicians is Wednesday, January 11 starting at 8:30AM at the North Meeting Room D at 450 Columbus Blvd in Hartford.