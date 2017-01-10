Research shows chocolate may be the best cure for a cough

By Published:
chocolate

(WTNH)– As if you needed another reason to eat chocolate, new research shows that cocoa may suppress coughing.

We’ve all heard about natural remedies like honey and lemon helping cure a cough, but a group of researchers is now claiming there is evidence that chocolate can calm coughing.

According to the Daily Mail, there is a new medicine containing cocoa that has shown to be better at stopping coughs than the standard cough medicine. The largest study of an over-the-counter cough remedy in Europe was conducted and a comparison found that patients taking the chocolate based medicine had significant improvements in just two days.

The new medicine trial has been licenced under the name Unicough and it has shown to reduce cough frequency and sleep disruption in patients, and allows them to end treatment earlier.

Shutterstock photo
Shutterstock photo

The Daily Mail reports that this wasn’t the only study on chocolate calming coughs. Researchers in London previously found that an alkaloid in cocoa is better at suppressing coughs than codeine.

While the concept may seem strange, researchers break it down by explaining how cocoa has properties that relieves irritation of the mucous membranes in the mouth by forming a protective film. This protects that nerve endings which trigger what makes you cough.

A researcher explained to the Daily Mail that just drinking hot chocolate won’t work as well because the cocoa doesn’t come in contact with the throat long enough to form the protective coating. She adds that sucking on chocolate may help, but she thinks its the chocolate compounds working with the medicine’s other ingredients that make it most effective.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s