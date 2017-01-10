Research shows chocolate may be the best cure for a cough

(WTNH)– As if you needed another reason to eat chocolate, new research shows that cocoa may suppress coughing.

We’ve all heard about natural remedies like honey and lemon helping cure a cough, but a group of researchers is now claiming there is evidence that chocolate can calm coughing.

According to the Daily Mail, there is a new medicine containing cocoa that has shown to be better at stopping coughs than the standard cough medicine. The largest study of an over-the-counter cough remedy in Europe was conducted and a comparison found that patients taking the chocolate based medicine had significant improvements in just two days.

The new medicine trial has been licenced under the name Unicough and it has shown to reduce cough frequency and sleep disruption in patients, and allows them to end treatment earlier.

The Daily Mail reports that this wasn’t the only study on chocolate calming coughs. Researchers in London previously found that an alkaloid in cocoa is better at suppressing coughs than codeine.

While the concept may seem strange, researchers break it down by explaining how cocoa has properties that relieves irritation of the mucous membranes in the mouth by forming a protective film. This protects that nerve endings which trigger what makes you cough.

A researcher explained to the Daily Mail that just drinking hot chocolate won’t work as well because the cocoa doesn’t come in contact with the throat long enough to form the protective coating. She adds that sucking on chocolate may help, but she thinks its the chocolate compounds working with the medicine’s other ingredients that make it most effective.