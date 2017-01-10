Some New Haven locals fear Affordable Care Act repeal

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– As the fate of the Affordable Care Act hangs in the balance locals who are signed up for it are worried. Timothy McElroy said, “It’s terrifying for a lot of people including myself.” Seanita Jones added, “I have no idea what I’m going to do If they take it away.” Seanita Jones has a newborn baby. She says without the Affordable Care Act she would have been in debt paying for hospital bills.

Jones added, “With those bills and stuff I was having a hard time getting medical and once I got the healthcare It definitely helped me out as far as my bills. I had a lot of daycare and appointments for the bay and stuff like that.” Jones isn’t alone. Kraig Patz said before the Affordable Care act. He didn’t have insurance.

Patz said, “It changed my life around. I suffered from substance abuse and mental health issues for years and without Obama Care I wouldn’t be stable or have access to the care that allows me to function.” Without the Affordable Care Act– Scott Bird says his mother would never have known she had breast cancer. Scott Bird added, “She got a cancer screening and she wouldn’t have gotten normally and she found out she had cancer.” If the Affordable Care Act is repealed without a replacement some said they won’t be able to afford health care.

McElroy added, “People tend to let their medical problems fall by the wayside especially if there’s a monetary reason they can’t afford to pay for things.”

Some are afraid people won’t get the health care they need. Allison Geisler told NEWS8, “Kicking a bunch of people off of health insurance and making them sicker and poorer is never good.” Al Williams said, “It’s going to hurt a lot of people. there are going to be a lot of people without healthcare. You’ve got people now without healthcare but there’s going to be even more.” Jones added, “It’s very expensive for health care. Especially for single parents with kids, multiple kids like I have.”