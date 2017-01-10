Stafford Springs Veteran Accused of Defrauding Other Veterans

STAFFORD SPRINGS, Conn. (WTNH) – A Stafford Springs man will spend up to 18 months in jail for defrauding U.S. veterans.  John Simon Jr. was sentenced in federal court Tuesday.  According to court documents Simon, a Vietman War veteran himself, engaged in a scheme to defraud four military veterans by representing that, in exchange for money, he could assist them in obtaining increased benefits from the Department of Veterans Affairs.  The veterans suffer from service-related disabilities or chronic illnesses. In total, Simon defrauded 16 victims of approximately $525,521.

 

 

