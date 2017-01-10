Stratford healthcare aid charged for stealing from elderly

WESTPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — Police arrested a Stratford woman working as a home healthcare aid for allegedly stealing from an elderly patient.

According to officials, police arrested 30 year-old Fantashia Best on Jan. 6, after an investigation revealed she used an elderly victim’s ATM card to withdraw money for herself on multiple occasions. Best stole $12,000 in total from the victim’s bank account, police said.

Westport police and the victim identified Best as the suspect seen in ATM surveillance camera footage, from the Bank of America on Post Road East.

Best is being held on $12,000 bond. She is due in court Jan. 17.