Stratford healthcare aid charged for stealing from elderly

By Published:
handcuffs

WESTPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — Police arrested a Stratford woman working as a home healthcare aid for allegedly stealing from an elderly patient.

According to officials, police arrested 30 year-old Fantashia Best on Jan. 6, after an investigation revealed she used an elderly victim’s ATM card to withdraw money for herself on multiple occasions. Best stole $12,000 in total from the victim’s bank account, police said.

Westport police and the victim identified Best as the suspect seen in ATM surveillance camera footage, from the Bank of America on Post Road East.

Best is being held on $12,000 bond. She is due in court Jan. 17.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s