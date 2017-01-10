Study shows raising a child from birth to 17-years will costs you more than $233K

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — If you’re thinking of starting a family, you might be in for some sticker shock, according to a new study it’s going to cost you a lot of money.

According to the Department of Agriculture and CNN, if you are raising a child from the time they are born to 17 year old it could cost you nearly a quarter of a million dollars. Now that’s without adding up any college expenses.

The department says a middle-income, married couple with two children is estimated to spend $233,610 to raise a child born in 2015. If you crunch the numbers-families can expect to spend between $12 and $14,000 a year, on average, to raise a child.