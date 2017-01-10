Study shows raising a child from birth to 17-years will costs you more than $233K

By Published: Updated:
kids get fit

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — If you’re thinking of starting a family, you might be in for some sticker shock, according to a new study it’s going to cost you a lot of money.

According to the Department of Agriculture and CNN, if you are raising a child from the time they are born to 17 year old it could cost you nearly a quarter of a million dollars. Now that’s without adding up any college expenses.

The department says a middle-income, married couple with two children is estimated to spend $233,610 to raise a child born in 2015. If you crunch the numbers-families can expect to spend between $12 and $14,000 a year, on average, to raise a child.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s