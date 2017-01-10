Tech Tuesday: Cool New Gadgets From CES 2017

NEW HAVEN, Conn (WTNH) — It’s the world’s biggest technology show. Every year, some of the coolest new gadgets and gizmos make their debut at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES), like the FF91 — the world’s most technologically advanced car.

Faraday Future just unveiled the four-door electric sedan that can go from zero to 60 in just 2.39 seconds. It also has a 130-kilowatt battery, larger than any electric car currently on the market.

Customers who want to buy an FF91 can reserve one on Faraday Future’s website with a five-thousand dollar deposit. Three-hundred, special edition vehicles are expected to be produced in March.

One of the most talked about gadgets to come out of the consumer electronics show is Willow. New mothers who pump breast milk often find it to be uncomfortable and inconvenient, but the hands-free device is the first smart, wearable breast pump. It fits inside a woman’s bra, pumps silently, and is dishwasher safe. The Willow hits the market this spring at $430.

Moms will also appreciate the Playbrush. The new toothbrush is designed to make brushing more fun for kids by turning it into a video game. The handle fits on a manual toothbrush and connects to a smartphone or tablet. The result? Your toothbrush becomes a gaming controller that uses brushing movements to play fun games and collect rewards. It also tracks how long kids brush, which parents can see via an app.

For the environmentalist, meet Eugene. It scans the barcode on your trash to let you know if it should be recycled or thrown away. It also keeps track of what’s in your fridge and will help you order more supplies when they get low. The creators are hoping to make Eugene available in the U.S. by the end of 2017 at a cost of $99.

Last but not least, virtual reality as we know it could change dramatically with theory’s new Hypersuit. The device lets users “fly” through virtual worlds while they lay on a giant exosuit. Users can control which direction they fly in by using the arms. But the technology isn’t on the market yet. For now the Hypersuit in the prototype phase.