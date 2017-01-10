Tricky Forecast Today-Spotty Ice?

A very tricky forecast today and all due to the very cold ground temperature!

As warm air gradually invades today, there will be a few rain/snow showers scattered around CT. The ground temperature will remain very cold through 5-8PM. With an air temperature of 36°, the ground will still stay under 33° allowing any rain drops to freeze. Please keep this in mind for the afternoon and early evening today. If your vehicle has a thermometer and it is reading 36° or colder, there could be some ice on the road. Not everyone will see this, but there is a possibility for some towns around Connecticut.

Temps will rise tonight allowing the pavement surface to warm up! All rain tonight around midnight through daybreak tomorrow. Temps will be in the 40s later tonight and tomorrow morning! A wild change. Up around 50° tomorrow midday! The mild air holds on through early Friday before a cold front delivers a chill Friday afternoon and for the weekend. Some light snow possible Saturday night!

Again, be careful this afternoon and early evening!

See you 4:30AM-7AM tomorrow morning as we track the warmer temperatures! -Gil

