UNH basketball players plus West Haven elementary school students makes the right equation

WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– Nearly 500 West Haven 4th graders were welcomed through a tunnel of high-fives at the University of New Haven.

“It was pretty fun. It was pretty cool,” said Pagles 4th grader Brandon Doody.

“It’s neat because we get a first time experience seeing what they’re doing now,” said West Haven 4th grader Jasmine Tridueros.

It’s for the annual Class At the Court”. It connects college students with some of the youngest members of the West Haven community. Captain of the Women’s basketball team Alexandria Kerr and other players taught fractions with the best tool they know – a basketball.

“You just want to make them feel involved and as comfortable as possible because sometimes we could be intimidating as being college students,” said UNH Sophomore Alexandria Kerr

“It makes it more fun because I’m doing it with basketball,” said Brandon Doody.

“I think it’s a good chance for the kids to come see the team and also experience the University,” said UNH Senior Sade King.

The teachers are learning something from the kids too.

Kerr said, “Just being able to enjoy the little things you know when you’re a college student you don’t appreciate the little things you’re so busy.”

It also gets the 4th graders thinking 9 years ahead. Kids spent the day writing news stories about the a basketball game. They learned science and toured the Henry C. Lee Institute of Forensic Science. Plus, members of the West Haven Fire Department’s Allingtown Fire District demonstrated fire equipment and discuss fire safety.

The kids we spoke to know they want to got to college. Brandon wants to study art. Jasmine is ready for medical school.