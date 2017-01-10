University of New Haven’s Women’s Basketball hosts ‘Class at the Court’

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The University of New Haven’s women’s basketball team is hosting ‘Class at the Court’ for 450 fourth graders on Tuesday, January 10th.

These fourth graders are from West Haven and they are going to visit the University of New Haven’s campus.

Together they will be doing science, math and language arts exercises in the context of basketball.

“Class at the Court” Day grew out of the basketball team’s interest in participating in community activities.

It’s going to kick off at 10 a.m.