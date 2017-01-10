Waterbury Man Arrested for Shoplifting

Richard Dinicola, and surveillance photos from Labonne's Market (Photos provided by Watertown police)
WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) – A Waterbury man has been arrested for shoplifting incidents at Labonne’s Market. Police say Richard Dinicola was seen and identified as the suspect with the help of video surveillance. Investigators say the incidents date back to November and December 2016.

Dinicola is being charged with burglary and larceny. Dinicola appeared in court on January 6th, 2017. He was also wanted on two other arrest warrants, one for violation of probation and one for failure to appear from prior court cases.

News 8 wrote about this story last week when police first released the surveillance photos from the market. http://wtnh.com/2017/01/02/watertown-police-attempting-to-identify-shoplifter/

